Monkeypox: 77 new cases takes UK total to 302

Monkeypox cases in the UK have hit 302, with 77 new cases identified as of Sunday.

The majority of cases, 287, are from England, while 10 have been identified within Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and three in Wales.

The news comes new advice advice for doctors on managing Monkeypox in pregnant women was published by researchers on Monday.

Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) and Dr Helen Mactier, president of British Association of Perinatal Medicine (BAPM) said: “There is a shortage of information at present about the spread of monkeypox in the UK, and its impact on pregnant women and newborns.

“This paper is therefore an important source of information to aid clinicians at a time when the numbers of cases in the UK is rising. We would urge all paediatricians to familiarise themselves with its content as although the risks are low, there is important advice that can reduce the risk of neonatal infection.”

More to follow…

