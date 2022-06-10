Monkeypox: 43 new cases recorded in UK

43 new cases of monkeypox have been identified, bringing the UK total to 366.

There are 348 cases in England, 12 in Scotland, two in Norther Ireland, and four in Waless, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The public health authourity is advising people to contact sexual health clinics if they have a rash with blisters and have either had close contact with someone with monkeypox or have been to west or central Africa in the last three weeks.

More to follow…

