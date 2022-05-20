Monkeypox: 11 new cases confirmed in UK as outbreak spreads

Eleven more cases of monkeypox have been found in the UK, health chiefs say, bringing the total to 20.

The World Health Organisation has reportedly called an emergency meeting after the tally more than doubled.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had confirmed the new infections.

The new cases come on top of the nine previously identified.

The initial recent case was diagnosed in someone who had returned from Nigeria.

Most people infected had mild symptoms, Mr Javid said.

The World Health Organisation says about one in 10 cases is fatal.

Patients at first suffer fever, headaches, swellings, back pain, aching and a general listlessness. After the fever breaks, sufferers experience skin eruptions, with a rash that spreads across the face, followed by the rest of the body, particularly the palms and soles.

The blemishes evolve from lesions into crusted blisters, which can then take three weeks to heal and disappear.

“UKHSA have confirmed 11 new cases of monkeypox in the UK,” Mr Javid said.

“This morning I updated G7 health ministers on what we know so far.

“Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against monkeypox.”

It’s believed the World Health Organisation will discuss how the virus is being spread, the unusually high prevalence in gay and bisexual men, and the vaccination situation.

Some UK healthcare workers have been offered the smallpox vaccine as monkeypox cases spread further across the globe.

Australia has reported its first monkeypox case, in a traveller who recently returned from Britain. Canada, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain have all also reported their first cases in recent days.

