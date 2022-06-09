Monkey seen visiting clinic in India to get its wounds treated in viral video

A video showing a monkey going to a clinic to receive treatment in India’s eastern Bihar state has gone viral on social media.

The female monkey, along with her infant, reached SM Ahmed’s Medico Clinic in Bihar’s Sasaram city on Wednesday and waited patiently for the doctor, reported NDTV.

It also rested on a clinic bed meant for patients.

Dr Ahmed said he was initially scared when he first saw the monkey but then spotted its injured and scarred face.

Dr Ahmed administered a Tetanus shot and applied ointment on its face as it sat on a stool next to the doctor’s chair.

The animal then rested patiently.

The video shows the doctor inspecting the monkey’s face with a torchlight and then administering the shot and applying ointment.

The monkey is seen lying down on the patient bed afterwards as a crowd of onlookers watched and filmed the animal on their phones.

While the older monkey had injuries on its face, its infant’s leg was wounded, reported the Deccan Herald newspaper.

The younger monkey was also given an ointment for its wounds.

News of the monkey’s visit to the clinic spread quickly in the city and onlookers soon crowded the clinic.

After administering treatment, the doctor asked the crowd to make way so the monkeys could leave without any incident.

