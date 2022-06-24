Monkey killed in Mexico cartel shootout remembered by song

A monkey who was killed during a shootout between alleged gang members in Mexico has been immortalised in song.
Dubbed “El Chango”, the little spider monkey is the subject of a narcocorrido, or drug ballad.
El Chango was the pet of a member of La Familia Michoacana, a Mexican cartel.
According to the State of Mexico Attorney General’s Office, both El Chango and his owner were killed in a standoff between authorities and the cartel in Texcaltitlán.
