Monkey killed in Mexico cartel shootout remembered by song

A monkey who was killed during a shootout between alleged gang members in Mexico has been immortalised in song.

Dubbed “El Chango”, the little spider monkey is the subject of a narcocorrido, or drug ballad.

El Chango was the pet of a member of La Familia Michoacana, a Mexican cartel.

According to the State of Mexico Attorney General’s Office, both El Chango and his owner were killed in a standoff between authorities and the cartel in Texcaltitlán.

