Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez's Assets Worth Rs 7 Crore Attached By ED – Report

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was stopped from flying out of India last year due after being questioned on multiple occasions, after information revealing she received precious gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar emerged. According to the latest reports in the ongoing money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate has attached the actress’ assets worth Rs 7 crore.

Confirming the report, ANI tweeted, “Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The attached property is a fixed deposit: Sources”

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The attached property is a fixed deposit: Sources (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mQEZ8rkkju — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

While Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, has been accused of being the mastermind behind the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, Jacqueline, in her statement to ED last year had confirmed receiving several expensive gifts from the conman. During the questioning, she even revealed that he had even gifted her a Mini Cooper but she returned it to him.

Earlier this year, Jacqueline had even shared a long post requesting media for privacy while revealing that she was going through a ‘rough patch’ in her life. “It is with this trust that I would request media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space,” she wrote after images of her with Chandrashekhar went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline, who was last seen in ‘Attack: Part 1’ with John Abraham, will soon be teaming up with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha for Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Ram Setu’. She also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ co-starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge in her kitty.

