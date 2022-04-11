Money Heist star Miguel Herrán sobs on camera as he films fire destroying his home

Money Heist star Miguel Herrán has been left devastated after a fire destroyed his home.

The Spanish actor, who plays Rio in Netflix’s bank robbery drama, had been at home at his flat in Avila, Spain, on Thursday (7 April) night when he woke to the sound of fire.

In a clip shared to his Instagram Story on Friday (8 April), Herrán (speaking in Spanish) could be heard hyperventilating and sobbing as he showed the damage done by the fire.

“Buenos días,” he sarcastically captioned footage of the wreckage, where a fire was still blazing.

Herrán said that the ceiling had fallen through in multiple rooms in the flat. However, he wrote on social media that the losses had been “material”, joking that the fire was an example of “first world problems”.

Herrán showed video of the fire still blazing in his home (Miguel Herrán/Instagram)

Speaking to local media, the 25-year-old actor said that he was forced to jump out of the window and that while firefighters had quickly arrived at the scene, much of his home had been destroyed.

No cause of the fire has been disclosed.

As well as appearing in Netflix’s Money Heist, Herrán also stars in Spanish-language teen drama Elite on the streamer.

