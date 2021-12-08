'Money Heist' Part 5 Volume 2: Everything You Need To Know Before Watching the Final Episodes

Disclaimer: This article is filled with spoilers from Money Heist Part 1-Part 5 Volume 1.

The countdown for the global binge-watching event that is the release of La Casa de Papel or Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 is on! While the first five episodes of the final season of the Spanish-language Netflix series dropped in September, the last five episodes arrive on Friday, December 3. Anticipation is at an all-time high, especially since Part 5 Volume 1 left fans stunned with its plot twists. The stakes are higher than ever with the death of a major main character, R.I.P Tokyo (we really want to believe the fan theory that maintains she is somehow magically alive) and all the high-octane action from inside the Bank of Spain. Fans find themselves questioning the survival chances of the Dali gang, or what’s left of them. It’s going to be quite an emotional rollercoaster.

Before we launch into the business of watching all 5 episodes of Money Heist in one sitting (the only way of watching the show, periodt), let’s go over some burning questions, fan theories and everything else you need to know before the premiere.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 recap

Volume 1 began with The Professor (Álvaro Morte) being tortured at gunpoint by Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) before she releases him after going into labour. Inside the bank, the heist gang release Gandia (José Manuel Poga) to call a truce which fails courtesy of Colonel Luis Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) who enlists a team of mercenaries, including Gandia, to get into the Bank with the goal of taking no survivors (kinda criminal). Meanwhile, the most hated character on Netflix, Arturo (Enrique Arce) starts a revolt with fellow hostages. Stockholm (Esther Acebo) shoots Arturo but the action here is nothing compared to what comes next – Gandia and his team burst into the Bank, guns blazing in an all-out assault. Between the rounds of firing, Helsinki (Darko Perić) is caught under rubble while Tokyo (Úrsual Coberó), Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Manila (Belén Cuesta) are trapped in a kitchen with Gandia poised to break in. This is where Tokyo gets blown up to smithereens, sacrificing herself. But at least she took Gandia with her. Volume 1 is also peppered with flashbacks of Berlin (Pedro Alonso) who reconnects with his estranged son Rafael (Patrick Criado) and takes him on his first heist.

Everything we know about Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2

Netflix dropped the titles for each episode in the final run of the show last month with a bunch of clues that instantly fueled fan theories. Check them out here:

Episode 6 – Escape Valve

Episode 7 – Wishful Thinking

Episode 8 – The Theory of Elegance

Episode 9 – Pillow Talk

Episode 10 – A Family Tradition

All of this information only leads to more questions that need to be answered in the upcoming episodes:

Will Sierra betray the heist gang?

Volume 1 introduced a more human side of Sierra as she deals with her now ruined reputation thanks to Colonel Tamayo and having to give birth with the help of the Professor whom she was holding at gunpoint. For a bit it looked like she was warming up to the guys from the other side of the law but who’s stopping her from turning them in, clearing her name from the false accusations and bringing down Tamayo while she’s at it? Nothing! So she could very well do it all.

Will the heist gang survive?

Money Heist fans are still scarred from the death of Nairobi and Tokyo so even the thought of another member of the gang going down is plain sad. That being said, they are backed into a corner by the end of episode 5. Of course, the professor does have a trick up his sleeve. He has incriminating evidence against Tamayo and not to mention, the gold the gang got their hands on. And yet, things are not looking good for them. Getting out alive seems impossible, let alone getting the gold out. It will be interesting to see which members of the gang survive or if any of them survive. Although, it would be rather tragic if Rio doesn’t make it considering the whole heist was a ploy to get him back from the police.

SEE ALSO: ‘Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo To Play Berlin In Korean Remake Of ‘Money Heist’; Here’s The Full Cast

Who will be the next narrator of Money Heist?

Tokyo’s death came as a surprise, not only because she’s a fan favourite character but also because she was the narrator of the show since Season 1. We were basically tricked by the showrunners into assuming she’ll remain till the end to drive the plot. It’s genius. But with her gone, the big question of who will take over as narrator remains.

Is Tokyo still alive?

Now for the biggest question we’ve had since the first five episodes dropped – is there even remotely, a possibility of Tokyo surviving? It’s like hoping against all odds but several fan theories insist that Tokyo has somehow made it. But this theory is wild, even by Money Heist standards. To be fair, we did watch her get blown up in an explosion.

What’s up with Berlin’s son?

Money Heist went through a tonal shift when the show introduced flashbacks to give us insights into Berlin’s backstory. Chronicling his relationship with his son Rafael and ex-wife Tatiana, the scenes might be hinting at Rafael’s appearance in Volume 2. Will he somehow be involved with the heist? Of course, the whole thing could also just be a way for the markers to set up the Berlin spin-off series that’s in the works.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 will release in India on December 3, 2021 (1.30 PM).

SEE ALSO: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Money Heist’, ‘Aarya’ and More; What To Watch December 2021

Cover image: Netflix

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Money Heist' Part 5 Volume 2: Everything You Need To Know Before Watching the Final Episodes