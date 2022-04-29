'Money Heist Korea-Economic Joint Area' Gets Release Date On Netflix; Professor Come 'Watch Greatest Show On Earth'

Netflix has finally unveiled the much waited teaser and poster of the Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish show Money Heist titled as Money Heist Korea- Joint Economic Area. Along with the gripping teaser, the release date of the show was also announced and it is all set to premiere later this year in June. La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist aired its final episode last years in 2021 and fans have been excited ever since to see the Korean adaptation of the show.

The teaser of Money Heist Korea- Joint Economic Area, starts off with the voice over of Professor played by Yoo Ji Tae who can be heard saying, “A robber who steals petty cash either gets killed after being chased or ends up in jail. But a robber who steals at a massive scale can change the world and even become a hero.” The Professor goes on to say, “The public will cheer us on as they watch the greatest show on earth live.” Money Heist Korea is all set to release on Netflix on June 24, 2022. Watch the teaser below.

Money Heist Korea stars Yoo Ji-tae as Professor, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow,Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi and Lee Hyun-woo as Rio.