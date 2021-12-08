‘Money Heist’ Has a Small But Important Message On the Joys Of Mundane Life Amidst All the Action

Disclaimer: This article is filled with Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 spoilers. If you are about to watch it, read our catch-up article on Volume 1, finish watching Volume 2, and then come back here.

La Casa de Papel or Money Heist created by Álex Pina got its explosive finale as its five seasons-long run came to a close. The most-watched show on Netflix ended on a largely satisfying note with the last five episodes which arrived on streaming service last Friday. In Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2, the series yanked fans back into the Bank of Spain where the heist crew was still coming to terms with the tragic death of Tokyo (Úrsula Coberó).

Volume 2 picks up after the events of Volume 1 – The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and the heist gang grieve their most recent loss. Inside the bank Rio (Miguel Herran), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Manila (Belén Cuesta), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), Bogata (Hovik Keuchkerian), Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), Helsinki (Darko Perić) and more are still standing as there’s few left from the group of mercenaries sent in by Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo). While they work on getting the gold out, The Professor is on a journey of his own and this time he has an unlikely ally – Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). A lot of moments in Money Heist are shocking, like that last plot twist nobody saw coming but a few moments are as surprising. And that’s how between all the firing, explosions and negotiations, the show gave us an unexpected bond and a message on the joys of ordinary life.

In a broader sense, Money Heist, popular for high-octane action and thrills is all about “the resistance”, Dali masks in tow. It’s about the magnificent plan to steal an entire nation’s gold right under their noses. What members of the heist crew ultimately want is freedom from a system that’s designed to limit free will. But that doesn’t mean it turns a blind eye to the comforts of family, security, friendship – you know, normal stuff. Over the course of 5 seasons, Part 5 Volume 2 in particular, it touches on some of these themes. And we’re here for it!

The Professor and Alicia Sierra’s best friend arc is a small reminder of the comforts of ordinary heist-free life.

“I’ll never be your friend,” Sierra tells the Professor somewhere during the run time of Money Heist Part 5, Episode 7 titled ‘Wishful Thinking’. This is expected coming from a character introduced as a merciless detective/torture specialist who perhaps hates The professor the most among all characters of the show. She has, after all, spent two years chasing him at the cost of her reputation. A shift in their dynamic takes place when she gives birth to baby Victoria at his hideout with some help from him and his associates. So one of the biggest questions going into the season finale was whether or not Sierra will join the heist gang. The answer comes as a shocking yet wholesome twist. In a curious turn of events – After escaping from the hideout, Sierra kidnaps The Professor to use him as a bargaining chip and get her name cleared. When things don’t go her way, The Professor ends up saving her from getting arrested by cops patrolling the streets. He also saves Victoria by making a temporary sling and rappelling down a building. They then find a temporary hideout in an empty home. Here, they are forced into a couch to hide from the officers as The Professor improvises a brilliant plan to keep them safe. Convinced the place is empty, the officers leave. As more of them arrive in the street outside, inside the apartment the two unlikely allies are left to do the last thing they want – communicate with each other.

“What day is it today?” says Sierra as the Professor realises she hasn’t eaten in a while. He finds eggs in the stranger’s fridge and decides to make her something warm. While he’s at it, Sierra takes a seat on the couch awkwardly and flicks on the TV. As The Professor settles down next to her she tells him about the last person who took care of her (her late husband) and how she has been chasing the next case ever since without a moment to slow down. Through tear-filled eyes, she proposes that they pretend he is a friend who comes over to meet her baby and that they are having a regular evening at home. “This may be the last normal day we have in the next 25 years,” Sierra says acknowledging the very big chance that they might go to jail to which her “pretend friend” responds by saying that he will not let her and the baby down. She leans on him. That’s it, that’s the scene – The Professor and Sierra lounging with Victoria asleep on a couch, eating eggs with a calming nature documentary playing as background noise. It’s the duo Money Heist fans didn’t know they needed.

They just went from this:

Netflix

To this:

And this:

In many ways, this part or at least the meaning behind it is as emotional as any dramatic sequence in the show. Of course, it is quickly woven into the rest of the drama of Money Heist Part 5. Nonetheless, the yearning to slow down and go back to normal, everyday life (minus the guns and being on the government’s most-wanted list) shines through promptly. When it comes down to it, that’s all most characters want. A couple of examples include Denver coming to the conclusion (after a brief dalliance with Manila) that he doesn’t want a separate party lifestyle away from his traditional marriage with Stockholm, we all know how Tokyo’s attempt at escaping the quiet island paradise ended and even the Professor’s motivations for planning a brilliant heist not once but twice are rooted deeply in the family, as seen in the last episode.

When Part 5 premiered, all eyes were on the Professor and his ability to come up with a Plan B. The final episode did prove that he always has a trick up his sleeve and so Money Heist got a happy ending for most of its characters. But another trick the show pulled is an unexpected lesson hiding amidst all the layers of red, one about the most simple ambitions. And that is just as important.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

