Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably in the box office due to the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend as it wasn’t even able to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. This film took inspiration from Hollywood’s Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hank. Recently, actress Mona Singh tried to defend the film’s failure in an interview. Here’s what she said.

Mona Singh, who was also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha, said that she is “not a filmy person” and she doesn’t “understand box office”. She further shed some light on her career and said that it was only her third film and whoever has seen it has only “good things to say about it”. She also added that she doesn’t want to think “about the short-term things like how much money it made”.

The actress said that people are praising her act in the film, Laal Singh Chaddha, and she is “inundated” with it. She further added that Aamir Khan had called her after the completion of the shoot and the edits and had told her about how good her work was in the film.

Monja Singh was really upset with the boycott trend and asked “what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?” She said that Aamir Khan has been here for over 30 years and he has been entertaining everyone for a long time. She said that she was very “confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian”.

Source Link : Mona Singh Defends ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s’ Box Office Failure; Says It “Isn't A Short Term Film”