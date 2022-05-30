Mona Lisa wiped clean after protester smears cake onto protective screen

A protester smeared cake over glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris in an alleged climate protest on Sunday (29 May).

This video shows a gallery employee wiping the remains of the cake off the screen.

A witness, who posted a separate clip of the incident on Twitter, said that the perpetrator was “dressed as an old lady” and “jumped out a wheelchair” before smearing the cake on the glass and throwing roses.

