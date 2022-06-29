Moment Russian missile hits Ukrainian shopping centre in Kremenchuk

Footage of the moment a Russian missile hit a shopping centre in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk has been shared by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president of Ukraine posted the harrowing video as part of his evening address, in which he claimed a total of 2,811 missiles have been launched against cities across the war-torn nation.

At least 18 people died in the attack on the shopping centre alone.

“The Russian missile hit this object, purposefully. They wanted to kill as many people as possible in a peaceful city, in a regular shopping mall,” Mr Zelensky said.

