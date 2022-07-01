Moment Logan Mwangi’s biological father told five-year-old son could have survived injuries

Posted on July 1, 2022

Footage of the moment Logan Mwangi’s biological father was told his son could have survived if an ambulance was called earlier will be aired in a new ITV documentary.

The five-year-old child suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and “catastrophic” internal injuries before his body was dumped in a river in Wales.

His mother Angharad Williamson, 31, stepfather John Cole, 40 and stepbrother Craig Mulligan, 14, have been convicted of the murder.

During the course of the investigation, police visited Ben Mwangi to explain that Logan had a survival time of seven hours after his injuries were inflicted.

