Moment ITV presenter Ruth Dodsworth’s husband is arrested after nine years of abuse

Posted on May 5, 2022 0

Police bodycam footage shows the moment ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth’s ex-husband Jonathan Wignall was arrested in October 2019 after abusing Dodsworth for nine years.

Wignall pleaded guilty to coercive behaviour and stalking in April 2021 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Dodsworth has opened up about her experiences in a new ITV show Controlled By My Partner? The Hidden Abuse and said she took years to recognise his behaviour.

