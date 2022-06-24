Moment couple gets engaged at Ed Sheeran concert

This is the sweet moment a couple got engaged at an Ed Sheeran concert in Manchester.

Andrew Gunning got down on one knee as the musician played Overpass Graffiti at the Etihad Stadium.

The 35-year-old proposed to his partner Tanya Preen. The couple have been together since 2020 and have a son together.

The moment was captured on camera by Georgia Kincaid, whose TikTok of the proposal went viral.

“I was bricking it…From the moment I met this girl, I’ve loved her”, Gunning told CheshireLive.

