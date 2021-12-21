Molly-Mae Hague reflects on old photos of herself before getting fillers dissolved: ‘I’m terrified of myself’

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about getting her fillers dissolved and how she feels “terrified” of herself when she looks at old photographs.

The Love Island star, 22, admitted that she didn’t recognise herself when she turned 21 due to the fillers.

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast, Hague said of the procedure: “I wouldn’t say I got addicted to it, but by the age of 21, I didn’t look like the same person.

“I literally looked like a different person. When I look back at pictures now, I’m terrified of myself. I’m like, ‘Who was that girl?’ I don’t know what happened.”

Hague continued: “But there was this one pivotal moment where I’d gone and got loads of filler and I posted a YouTube video and I hadn’t let the filler settle and it was really swollen and a screenshot from that video, it trended on Twitter for weeks.”

The fashion influencer went on to explain how, after seeing the comments online, she decided to have the fillers dissolved.

“It was horrendous. It was utterly horrendous,” she said. “My face was literally like, it was just awful. That was the moment for me as well where I was like, I think things need to change.

“I thought, one day I’m going to get my lips dissolved. It was a process. I went and got my lips dissolved and I posted about it on YouTube and I didn’t expect the response that I got. It was huge.”

It’s not the first time the reality TV star has spoken out about regrets regarding cosmetic fillers.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in June, she said: “We need to stop normalising filler.

“I was 17 when I first got my lips done, and it scares me to think that if I have a daughter in 10 years’ time, what it might be like for her.

“I sometimes forget how young my followers are, too. I’m often surprised by the fact some of the girls in my DMs even have a phone.”

The NHS states that face and lip fillers (dermal fillers) are substances injected into your face. They fill lines and wrinkles and add volume to areas such as your lips or cheeks.

Dermal fillers are not permanent and can range in price from £200 to several hundreds of pounds.

