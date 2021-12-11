Molly-Mae Hague plans to delete Twitter as she brands it ‘most toxic platform ever’

Molly-Mae Hague has described Twitter as “the most toxic platform ever” as she reveals that she plans to delete her account.

In a new video posted to her YouTube channel on Friday 10 December, the influencer and creative director at fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing said she has been suffering from anxiety “which seems to be getting worse and worse every day”.

The 22-year-old told fans she is currently trying to stay away from social media in a bid to improve her mental health.

Hague has garnered a huge online presence since appearing on Love Island in 2019, with more than six million followers on Instagram and more than 460,000 followers on Twitter.

“I’ve deleted the [Twitter] app and I’ve never ever felt better for it,” she said.

“Ever since entering this new life that I’ve got now in the last couple of years, and everything that’s changed, I just think Twitter is the most toxic and horrendous platform ever.”

She added that she plans to permanently delete her Twitter account in the coming days.

“It just doesn’t do anything for me. It’s just not a good platform, especially at the moment. This has been one of the hardest periods of my whole entire life.”

In October, Hague and her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury, fell victim to a burglary at their Manchester home while the pair were in London.

Hague described it as “the worst thing” that’s ever happened to her, adding that the perpetrators “took everything”.

Speaking about the impact of the robbery on her mental health on Friday, Hague said she had been dealing with new emotions she hadn’t experienced before.

“I’ve been having a massive battle with anxiety recently which seems to be getting worse and worse every day at the moment, and it’s not something I’ve ever really dealt with before,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Twitter for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Molly-Mae Hague plans to delete Twitter as she brands it ‘most toxic platform ever’