Moldova vs Scotland LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, lineups and build-up tonight

Scotland face Moldova on Friday night

Follow live coverage as Scotland face Moldova looking to get closer to a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Steve Clarke’s men will secure a World Cup play-off spot with a game to spare if they win in Chisinau tonight as they look to reach back-to-back major tournaments. Scotland have positive recent experience of play-offs after beating Israel and Serbia a year ago to book their place at the delayed Euro 2020 finals, ending a 23-year wait for a place on the big stage.

They will be without Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, however. The 24-year-old played both in defence and midfield as Scotland beat Israel and the Faroe Islands last month to keep their play-off destiny in their own hands but misses out here with illness.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis:

Show latest update 1636733025 Moldova vs Scotland: Team news Scotland: Gordon; Hendry, Cooper, Tierney; Patterson, McGregor, Gilmour, McGinn, Robertson; Armstrong, Adams Jamie Braidwood 12 November 2021 16:03 1636732936 Moldova vs Scotland live updates Scotland are taking on Moldova in a crucial World Cup qualifying match tonight. Win here and the Scots secure their place in the second round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but draw or lose and they will open the door for Israel to fight back in the battle to finish second in Group F. Moldova have only managed one point so far, against fellow strugglers Faroe Islands, but they have proved stubborn opponents against Austria and Israel, and Scotland themselves only managed a 1-0 win when they met at Hampden Park in September. Runaway group leaders Denmark are set to close out top spot with their match against the Faroes, before travelling to Scotland in the final round of games next week. Karl Matchett 12 November 2021 16:02

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Moldova vs Scotland LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, lineups and build-up tonight