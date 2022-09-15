Mohan Bhargav’s Journey From ‘Swades’ To ‘Bramhastra’: Everything We Want In Shah Rukh Khan’s Spin-Off

Bollywood’s recent release Brahmastra has given hope to its fans of the industry. Ayan Mukerji’s film set up the Astraverse with Brahmastra Part One: Shiva led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The Film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy as well as Shah Rukh Khan. Soon after the film’s release fans realised SRK’s scientist character Mohan Bhargav had a connection to one his previous films. Some even began a petition for a spin-off, and it was easily greenlit by the makers.

In the spirit of its craze, I rewatched Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades to find any leads for SRK’s Mohan that could take him down the path to Brahmansh. And as much as I enjoyed watching the classic, I was shocked to find how much of Mohan from Brahmastra was similar to the one from the 2004 release. Both had a flirtatious tone and serious charm that made the audience fall in love with him years ago, and once again on September 9, 2022. The Swades rewatch even made it easier to accept the dialogues from the film, and justify them as character traits. The pure and nonchalant Hindi he picked up during his days in Chandrapur.

Moreover, I found many convenient plot points that will make the evolution from Swades to Astraverse far more easier than you’d imagine. Even if the film does not work out, you could come back to this for a fan-fic about Mohan’s journey. Here is everything we want to see in SRK’s spin-off:

Chandrapur’s Connection To Brahmansh

In Brahmastra, the narration reveals that Brahmansh has been around for generations and also features pictures of many groups in front of historic temples and other sites. One of the temples has a striking resemblance to the Chandrapur temple in Swades. The temple is a real place of worship as its one of the spots where Lord Ram spent time during his vanvas (exile). What better place to hold the Brahmastra and a secret society?

Dadaji’s Mysterious Last Words

The film also stars a Lekh Tandon as Dadaji, a wise and old character who is respected by everyone in the village. During his last moments, he mysterious tells Mohan, “Now that you are here I can rest.” Moments before his death he also says that the minute Mohan arrived in Chandrapur, he new something had changed. All could be used to set the story in motion for Mohan’s past and his connection to the Astraverse.

Mohan’s Love Interest – Geeta

Geeta is the purest of female characters Bollywood has ever seen. Played by Gayatri Joshi, Geeta is the wise, empowered, and self-sufficient character that is hard to come by even today in Bollywood. She needs to come back and help Mohan make some serious math calculations. We wouldn’t mind if she returns to the Brahmastra trilogy to help Isha develop some self-esteem and give a few lessons in self-reliance.

Secret Behind Death Of Geeta and Mohan’s Parents

Kaveri Amma in Swades reveals that Geeta’s father died in a car accident while she was studying in Delhi. Guessing that they both are of the same age, it seems likely that Mohan’s parents also died at the same time. He reveals at the beginning of the film that during his final year of college his parents died in a car accident too. Their death could prove hints for their mysterious connection to Brahmansh.

Characters We Want To See Return

Hopefully, Mela Ram played by Daya Shankar Pandey will still be by Mohan’s as a business partner, along with Rajesh Vivek as Nivaaran Dayal Srivastava. Mohan should be able to tell his friend from NASA (Rahul Vohra as Vinod Raaz) that he was able to bring “kranti” in India after that one light bulb. While we have no way of telling what Geeta’s fate would be, her brother chiku has to return even if for a single scene.

If nothing, Mohan has to have bought the RV and used it to travel across the country while looking for the Brahmastra’s piece with Geeta.

