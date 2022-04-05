Mohamed Salah wants to sign new Liverpool contract, says Egypt sports minister

Mohamed Salah plans to sign a new deal with Liverpool, according to Egypt sports minister Ashraf Sobhi.

The 29-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and there has been much speculation surrounding his future at Anfield.

But Sobhi, who admits he tried to convince Salah to leave Merseyside, insists the player is now focused on committing his future to the Premier League club.

Sobhi told BBC Sport: “I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly claimed negotiations between Salah and the club are moving in a positive direction.

Speaking to GQ back in January, Salah said: “[Liverpool] know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff. The administration have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for an initial fee of £36million, with the potential for it to rise to £43m.

He has gone on to score a superb 153 goals in 250 appearances, winning the Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup.

The Egyptian is currently the leading Premier League scorer this season with 20 goals, six ahead of the next best tally of 14 from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

Salah has also recorded the second-most assists in the English top flight this season with 10; only teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered more.

