Mohamed Salah signs new three-year Liverpool contract to extend Anfield stay

Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, ending speculation that he could depart on a free transfer next summer.

The Reds confirmed he had put pen to paper on an extension on Friday afternoon, with Salah stating upon signing the deal:

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

More to follow…

