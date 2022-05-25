Mohamed Salah guarantees he will play for Liverpool next season despite contract stand-off

Mohamed Salah has guaranteed that he will still play for Liverpool next season despite the uncertainty over his long-term future at Anfield.

The 29-year-old is preparing to play in his third Champions League final since joining Liverpool five years ago and has admitted to wanting revenge over Real Madrid after defeat in Kiev in 2018.

Salah is yet to sign terms on a new contract despite months of negotiations, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

If no new terms are agreed before then, this summer will be Liverpool’s penultimate chance to recoup a fee for their leading goal-scorer but Salah has insisted he will remain at Anfield this summer.

“In my mind I don’t focus about the contract at the moment,” he said. “I don’t want to be selfish. It’s about the team now, it’s an important week.

“I want the Champions League again. I want to see Hendo [Jordan Henderson] with the trophy in his hands and hopefully to give it to me after. I’m staying next season for sure. That’s clear.”

Salah has admitted to having extra motivation to win the Champions League for the second time due to the identity of the opponents in Saturday’s Paris final.

The Liverpool forward was forced off during the 2018 final after dislocating his shoulder in a clash with Sergio Ramos, and he says that disappointment, and narrowly missing out the Premier League title on Sunday, are spurring him on.

“After what happened in Madrid last time and also Sunday everybody is motivated to win the Champions League, it is unbelievable trophy for us. Every season we fight for it since I came here.

“I remember when I went out after 30 minutes it was the worst moment of my career, I was really down. I had a good season and playing the Champions League came off after 30 minutes, the worst thing that could happen to you and after the game I knew the result in the hospital.

“We cannot lose the game in that way. I never felt that way before in football. After that summer we came back, talked to each other. Hendo and Milly [James Milner] talked in the dressing room and said we go again. We won it.”

