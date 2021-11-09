Moderna and US health chiefs have become locked in a battle over who gets credit for the development of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The company’s vaccine was developed as part of a four-year partnership between the pharmaceutical firm and the National Institutes of Health, the government’s biomedical research agency.

And when the shot was first introduced during the pandemic, the US government even gave its full title as the “N.I.H.-Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.”

Now the NIH says that three scientists, who worked at its Vaccine Research Center, should all be recognised and named on the vaccine’s “principal patent application”, according to The New York Times.

Dr John Mascola, the center’s director; Dr Barney Graham, who is now retired; and Dr Kizzmekia Corbett, who know works at Harvard University, worked alongside Moderna scientists to develop the genetic sequences that make it work, says the NIH.

But Moderna disagrees, and in a July filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office named only its employees as being the inventor of the vaccine.

In the filing the company, which is based in Massachusetts, stated that it had “reached the good-faith determination” that the NIH scientists “did not co-invent” the vaccine.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Moderna and US health chiefs locked in battle over credit for vaccine