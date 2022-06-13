Modern Family: Jesse Tyler Ferguson confirms a spinoff script has been written

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has revealed that a Modern Family spinoff script has been written, although it has not yet been picked up by a network.

The actor starred in the popular sitcom – which ran from 2009 to 2020 – about a multi-generational family.

Speaking to ET on Sunday night (12 June) at the Tony Awards, Ferguson was asked about the likelihood of a potential series spinoff to the beloved sitcom.

“The script’s out there and it’s very good,” he said, at the ceremony at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. “So you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe.”

Earlier in May, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ferguson had told host Andy Cohen that there had been “discussions” regarding an offshoot.

However, at the time, he speculated that the network ABC ultimately decided against it because they “were ready to move in a different direction”.

Meanwhile, Ferguson earned his first Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out, alongside Jesse Williams, who was also nominated.

2022 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees (2022 Invision)

Amid the show’s Broadway run, there was controversy after nude footage of Williams in the play was leaked on social media. This prompted the theatre to install an infrared camera system to monitor for any future violators.

Find the full list of Tony Award winners here.

