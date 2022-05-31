The son of an MLBmanager was arrested for drink driving after allegedly crashing his SUV and then trying to sell it to a dealership.

Police say that Jordon Mattingly, 30, was more than three times above the legal drink-driving limit when he was arrested in Evansville, Indiana.

Mr Mattingly is the son of Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who is originally from Evansville.

Officers responded after receiving five 911 calls from motorists who saw an SUV hit the media of a road, causing a tyre to come off and the vehicle to smoke.

Officials claim that the driver kept on going and eventually stopped at a car dealership where he tried to sell the damaged car.

Officers reported that Jordon Mattingly had swelling and scratches consistent with being in a crash.

They also stated that the suspect smelled of alcohol and almost fell over several times during the stop.

He then allegedly gave a portable breath test reading of .291, with the legal limit in Indiana being 0.08.

Police say that inside the SUV they found cans of Four Loko and White Claw alcoholic beverages.

He was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital to check on his injuries, where he allegedly declined a blood-chemical test.

Mr Mattingly was then booked into Vanderburgh County Jail on Monday night, where he is being held without bond.

He has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, one count of public drunkenness, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Source Link MLB manager’s son arrested for DUI after crashing SUV and trying to sell it at dealership