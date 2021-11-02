Mitt Romney And Kyrsten Sinema's 'Ted Lasso' Costumes Are The scariest Thing You'll See This Halloween

I imagine you could fill two internets with what Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema don’t know about Ted Lasso. Yet the U.S. senators dressed as the beloved coach and AFC Richmond’s owner, Rebecca Welton, for Halloween.

Romney and Sinema, who are currently opposing President Biden’s proposed economic plan that aims to expand the social safety net, fight climate change, and more, are essentially the antithesis of Ted and Rebecca’s characters. So to say the costumes are perplexing would be an understatement.

On Thursday morning, the Utah Republican senator tweeted a GIF of himself dressed as the popular Jason Sudeikis character Ted Lasso. He’s seen wearing a fake mustache and smacking a “Believe” sign above his office door, and his tweet randomly combines Ted Lasso and Friday Night Lights references.

“If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose,” Romney wrote alongside the GIF. Yeesh.

Shortly after the big reveal, Romney showed off an outfit change and tweeted another GIF of himself catching a soccer ball in the hall.

“Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, ‘Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen,'” Romney wrote. As you can see, in case it wasn’t already clear enough that this man wants attention, he made sure to tag the official Ted Lasso Twitter account this time.

An hour later, it seems Romney finally learned how to thread in time to tweet his most cursed Halloween GIF yet. He captioned it, “Biscuits with the boss,” enlisted a truly bizarre guest appearance, and filmed in a room that looks straight out of a Hallmark movie set.

The GIF show Romney, dressed as Ted, presenting a box of biscuits to Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who’s dressed as Rebecca Welton. (Poorly, might I add!) After the GIF, he tweeted an extremely staged photo of the two, captioned, “She’s one tough cookie.”

To quote, Roy Kent: “FUUUUUUUUUUCK!”

Readers, I’m not exaggerating when I say this journey might actually be more painful than the final shot of the Ted Lasso’s Season 2 finale.

Honestly? I’m not even sure where to start. Have either of these two ever actually watched the show? Because their personal actions, especially as of late, don’t reflect the characters they’re dressed as this Halloween. Sinema, along with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, have been the two major obstacles in pushing forward Biden’s proposed agenda, which addresses everything from corporate and high income taxes to climate change, paid family leave, child care, healthcare, and more.

Romney is expected to vote with Republicans against the proposal when the time comes.

Newsflash: Ted Lasso — who once joked, “I haven’t seen people this disappointed to see me since I showed up to a Planned Parenthood fundraiser wearing a red baseball hat” — would absolutely support paid parental leave, Mitt. And though Rebecca started off the series on slightly deceptive note, we can’t imagine the boss we’ve come to know and love today would ever stand in the way of passing crucial legislation that could dramatically improve lives, Kyrsten.

Needless to say, the costumes prompted some serious questions (and screams) from Ted Lasso fans on Twitter.

My brain, like the brains of other fans, is doing somersaults trying to unpack the logic behind these costumes. I have no choice but to believe that these two either watched the show and completely missed its crucial themes related to kindness, empathy, and morality or they’ve never seen it, are aware that it’s super popular, and assumed that if they dressed as these two characters then they too would be loved by America.

Perhaps the choice was simply Romney’s way of connecting with Jason Sudeikis, who memorably played him on Saturday Night Live back in the day.

Romney recently tweeted about Sudeikis hosting SNL, so he really seems invested in the dude’s success and probably wants to try and keep himself connected to it — no matter misguided his costume choice would seem.

The senator later tweeted a photo of himself dressed as Ted outside with the caption, “After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor. How was my @TedLasso, @JasonSudeikis?”

While it’s unclear how Sudeikis feels about Romney dressing as Ted Lasso, the actor hasn’t exactly been shy about his politics in the past. Aside from the fact that he’s a writer on Ted Lasso, a show that makes clear left-leaning jokes like the one noted above, Sudeikis has also publicly canvassed for his ex Olivia Wilde’s mother, Leslie Cockburn, when she was a Democratic Congressional candidate in 2018. Sudeikis and Wilde took their two kids, Otis and Daisy, to a March For Our Lives rally to protest gun violence and call for gun control legislation that same year. And fans will recall Sudeikis wore a “MY BODY MY CHOICE” sweater to the SAG Awards in 2021.

As Mashable recently reported, Jason Sudeikis never tweets — he only lurks and likes. So if Romney’s waiting for a reply tweet, it’s almost certainly never coming. As of Thursday night Sudeikis had yet to like any of Romney’s Ted Tribute Tweets, but when I checked again on Friday morning I saw he’d liked the Romney burn below. There you have it, folks.

I think the only thing Ted Lasso can really do right now is listen to the words of our true Ted, be a goldfish, and forget Romney and Sinema ever appeared on our timelines today.

In true goldfish fashion who have 10 seconds to scream about it, and then you can be at peace and get back into the Halloween spirit.

UPDATE: Oct. 28, 2021, 9:06 p.m. EDT Updated with another (yes, another!) tweet of Mitt Romney dressed as Ted Lasso.

UPDATE: Oct. 29, 2021, 9:34 a.m. EDT Updated with news of a relevant Jason Sudeikis Twitter like.

