Mitchell Marsh powers Australia to T20 World Cup final victory over New Zealand

Australia have won their first T20 World Cup after chasing down New Zealand’s total of 172 with an over to spare.

Australian quick bowler Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball, earning figures of 3-16 from his four overs. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh then shone with the bat as both smashed half centuries, with Marsh registering the fastest 50 in a T20 World Cup final en route to a match-winning 77 from 50 balls.

Full report to follow…

