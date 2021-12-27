A Missouri woman has been charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Around 11 pm on Friday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department dispatched a team to the area of Barberry near Quince Street, after receiving reports of “suspicious activity”.

Upon arrival, they found the accused, 32-year-old Brittany Wilson, covered in blood outside the house she shared with her boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, the police said.

When officers entered the residence, they found her 34-year-old boyfriend with “apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body”.

She reportedly told the police that she and Foster had consumed methamphetamine earlier that day. She also told investigators that she believed her boyfriend had several other entities living in his body for several months, and she was setting him free by stabbing him, reported the Associated Press.

She also claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals, said the police.

Ms Wilson was subsequently arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail. A mugshot released by the police showed the accused dressed in the orange jumpsuit and wearing a big smile.

She was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, with her bail set at $2m cash.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve