Mission: Impossible fans criticise ‘unoriginal’ title of new movie after CinemaCon announcement

The official title forMission: Impossible 8 has been announced – and fans aren’t liking it.

After being delayed due to the pandemic, the Tom Cruise film’s release date has been set for 14 July 202, and on Thursday (28 April), more details of the film were announced at CinemaCon.

In front of a crowd of cinema exhibitors and journalists, the film’s title was revealed to be: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Shortly after its announcement, fans expressed their disappointment with the name, with many deeming it a bit of a mouthful. Some believed the title of just “Reckoning” would have worked better.

“Movie will probably be awesome, and I can’t wait for it, but that title’s terrible,” one person reacted. Another added: “So this is the best title they have come up with…… Originality is dead in Hollywood???”

One other person quipped: “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is a mouthful of a title. A colon, an em dash, AND a part one? All that’s missing is TOM CRUISE PRESENTS above the title. But, God help me, I’ll still be there to see it.”

Previous titles in the franchise include Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation and, most recently, Fallout.

Tom Cruise will return in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ in July 2023 (Paramount Pictures)

Dead Reckoning Part One will be the first of a two-part conclusion to the film franchise, which started in 1996 with Brian De Palma’s Mission: Impossible. It will be the eighth film in the action series. The ninth and concluding chapter will arrive in 2024.

The footage of the film received huge praise from the crowd – but the best reaction of the day was saved for Cruise’s other sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which has been hailed as “the best film of the year” after being screened.

