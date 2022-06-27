Missiles hit shopping centre containing over 1,000 people in Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a missile strike has hit a shopping centre containing over 1,000 people inside, in the city of Kremenchuk today (27 June).

A video shared on his social media accounts shows a rising cloud of smoke coming from a blaze, with fire engines already at the scene.

“The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine,” said the country’s leader on Telegram.

Dmitry Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, where the strike occurred said: “Unfortunately, there are victims. More details later.”

