‘Missed the point’: Kim Kardashian criticised for posting nephew’s advice about privacy on her Instagram

Social media users have poked fun at Kim Kardashian for “missing the point” of her nephew’s advice about the importance of privacy after she shared their text messages online.

Mason Disick recently texted Kardashian offering some words of wisdom after her daughter, North West, went live on TikTok without her permission.

In his messages, the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick told his aunt that North, 8, shouldn’t go live unless someone is with her “because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct”.

“I did the exact same thing as she did, I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things I said. Just in case for safety,” he added, referring to the time he went live on Instagram without Kourtney’s permission in March 2020.

At the time, Mason responded to rumours that Kylie Jenner had reunited with ex Travis Scott and told viewers they are not back together. His mother later confirmed she had deactivated his account.

During their text exchange, Kardashian replied thanking Mason for looking out for his cousin and asked if he would be willing to talk to her about the incident.

She also shared a screenshot of their iMessage conversation to her Instagram stories, describing the 12-year-old is a “helpful king”.

This earned criticism from some social media users, who said the reality TV star had missed the point her nephew was trying to make.

“Not Mason giving Kim a pep talk about proper privacy protocol…and Kim turning around and sharing the damn [conversation],” one person wrote.

“Talk about defeating Mason’s entire point,” another user said.

A third person joked: “Now Mason has to put in overtime and teach them both.”

Others disagreed, arguing that the messages shared by Kardashian didn’t contain private information.

“Nothing unsafe was shared and it’s cute to see an older cousin looking out for his younger ones. It’s a proud Aunty moment,” one user said.

Another agreed: “This was to show Masons maturity. Most of all, I’m in awe of how well he writes in texts.”

Earlier this week, North got into trouble with her mother after she gave TikTok followers a secret tour of their home in California.

During the livestream North showed viewers her all-pink bedroom, complete with her own Christmas tree and an ornament called a “gingerbread thing”.

In shorter second clip, she walks into a bedroom where Kim is laying and tells her mother she is live.

Kardashian, who is laying in bed, appears shocked and tells her daughter: “No, stop, you know you’re not allowed to. North, come on.”

