Mischievous bear breaks into medication bin in Californian town

A mischievous bear was caught on camera breaking into a safe prescription disposal bin on Monday night.

The incident happened in the town of Mammoth Lakes, California, where authorities have since reminded the public to ensure their medications are disposed of properly.

Local police confirmed the bear walked away without eating anything from the bin, located outside the Mammoth Lakes Police Department.

“We are asking the public’s assistance in helping us to identify a suspect who broke into our safe prescription disposal bin last night,” they tweeted, joking about the incident.

