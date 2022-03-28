Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 52

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 52.

The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).

Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021.

In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”

It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her.”

They went on to praise her work, saying it “pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music, and art in a truly unique way”.

“We are so proud of her immense creative output; her artwork, videos, and music were a true reflection of what an innovative, pioneering, and wonderful soul she was,” they added.

“She will be terribly missed by everyone at the label, staff and artists alike.”

Additional details about her death have not yet been made public.

Absent Origin was branded “a polyphony of predominantly diverse female voices held together by pulsating baselines”.

