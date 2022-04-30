Mino Raiola, the agent of several high-profile football players including Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has died at aged 54 after illness.

A statement released by his family read:

“In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.”

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Mino Raiola: Agent of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland dies after illness