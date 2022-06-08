Ministers acting as ‘commentators not players’ in rail strike dispute, says Labour

Labour has accused Boris Johnson’s government of acting as a “commentator rather than a player” over looming rail strikes, as they called on ministers to sit down with unions and companies to seek a resolution to their dispute.

The prime minister described the industrial action planned by the RMT rail union for late June as “reckless and wanton” and urged Sir Keir Starmer at prime minister’s questions in the Commons to condemn the strikes.

But a senior Labour spokesperson later said it was time the government took an active role in seeking to head off the three-day shutdown, which is due to take place on 21, 23 and 25 June and risks disrupting thousands of music fans heading for the Glastonbury festival.

“There is still time for there to be a resolution and we would encourage the government to play a more active role in working with Network Rail and the unions to ensure they don’t go ahead,” said the Labour spokesperson.

“We have seen the government acting as a commentator rather than a player in these issues.”

He said that unions have a legitimate role to play representing their members’ interests, but added that Labour does not want to see disruptive strike action go ahead.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid this morning said union leaders should “act like adults” and come to a “sensible solution”.

“When it comes to these strikes, it is very disappointing what the unions have said, because it’s not just going to cause misery for the travellers, but it’s actually, I think, the wrong outcome for the workers as well,” Mr Javid told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

“Because anyone working in this industry, any industry for that matter, you want it to be sustainable for the long term. It’s not possible to keep giving it the same level of support it got during the pandemic.”

Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said strikes would cause “lasting damage” to the industry and those who work in it.

However, he was unable to give any date for the introduction of legislation promised by the prime minister to impose minimum service levels during periods of industrial action.

“The key fact would be for them not to push ahead with these damaging strikes which will drive people away from using the railways at a time when we are already seeing numbers down on pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

“It is a self-defeating approach which will do lasting damage to not just the railways but to rail workers.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ministers acting as ‘commentators not players’ in rail strike dispute, says Labour