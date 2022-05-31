Minister unable to convert ‘universally understood’ imperial measurements

A government minister today struggled to convert metric measures into what Downing Street has called “universally understood” imperial units.

Lord Parkinson appeared perplexed when quizzed on the conversion amid reports the government will open a consultation on reviving imperial measures.

Appearing on Sky News, the arts minister was first asked how many ounces are in a pound – to which he incorrectly said 14.

Host Kay Burley continued: “If you are ordering a pound of sausages, approximately how many grams of sausages are you getting? 250, 350, 450, or 550?”

Cambridge University-educated Lord Parkinson hesitantly chose the first answer – again, incorrect – before being asked which volume was greater: four pints or three litres.

“Three pints?” he answered, seemingly uncertain.

The UK currently uses a both metric and imperial units

The somewhat embarrassing moment came after Downing Street insisted imperial measurements are “universally understood”, and was being introduced not only to break away from European Union rules, but to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It refuted claims the regression was announced as a distraction from the ongoing Partygate saga.

The EU introduced legislation requiring traders to use the metric system for sale-by-weight produce in 2000.

Though it remained legal to price goods in pounds and ounces, it had to be displayed alongside the price in grams and kilograms too – and the UK uses both measurements.

Cabinet ministers have appeared to welcome the reversion to imperial units, with one stating it gave people and businesses the “freedom” to trade as they wished.

The move has faced criticism from the Conservative backbenches

“There are sectors out there – I know people out there in my constituency, the market traders and vegetable traders as well as some of the pubs – which will be pleased to be able to go back to those imperial measurements,” Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News.

“We’re just saying you now have a choice, and now we’ve left the EU we can do that.

“Yes, it is one of the smaller things we can do since we left the EU, there are other bigger things we can do and want to do, but it is an indication we now have the freedom to make these decisions ourselves.”

The reported switch to imperial units has not been entirely well-received by traders or backbench MPs, with Alicia Kearns – who has been also been critical of Boris Johnson’s participation and handling of Partygate – calling the idea “nonsense”.

Tobias Ellwood said the measurement move is not “one-nation Conservative thinking”, and served as a nostalgic policy that the government hoped would gain it votes in the next general election.

“There is not only just a concern on the conduct of behaviour in Number 10 because that has breached the trust with the British people, it is now concerns about Number 10 thinking, what our policies are,” the former defence minister said.

“What we are now seeing is an approach to shore up and chase a slice off the electorate with policies such as bringing back imperial measurements.

“There will be some people in our party which will like this nostalgic policy in the hope that it’s enough to win the next election. But this is not the case. This is not one-nation Conservative thinking that is required to appeal beyond our base.

“It’s far from the inspirational, visionary progressive thinking that we require. And it fits into a pattern I am afraid of micro-announcements that are increasingly thrown out there, which actually is sowing further discontent with more MPs.”

