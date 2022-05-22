Minister refuses to say who called Boris Johnson meeting with Sue Gray

Posted on May 22, 2022 0

A cabinet minister has refused to say if No 10 called a “secret meeting” with Sue Gray about her Partygate investigation.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch up”.

But Mr Zahawi insisted he did not know who called the meeting, while declining to say whether No 10 had refused to give him the information.

“The prime minister does not, did not, and would never, intervene in this report,” he told Sky News.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Minister refuses to say who called Boris Johnson meeting with Sue Gray