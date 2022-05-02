Universities minister Michelle Donelan says sexists in Parliament are ‘misogynistic dinosaurs’, and is urging anyone who has experienced inappropriate behaviour anywhere to come forward.

“It is horrific and alarming to see so many of these stories,” she told Sky, despite admitting she’d never been a victim herself. “This is not a majority of Parliament – it’s a minority.”

“These are misogynistic dinosaurs. They do not represent the majority of members of Parliament,” she added.

