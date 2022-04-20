Former Milwaukee Bucks player Galen Young was killed when a woman crashed a car into his Memphis home, according to police.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old woman Miracle Renee Rutherford, alleging she drove recklessly and created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Mr Young, who was drafted by the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks in 1999, was found dead in the home after the crash on 9 June. He played 13 seasons of pro basketball in the Continental Basketball Association and abroad, including in Japan and Australia.

Before his pro-career, Mr Young, 45, high school basketball in Memphis and began his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Young then played two years at UNC-Charlotte, where he led the 49ers to two NCAA Tournament appearances and earned All Conference-USA honours.

Prosecutors allege that Ms Rutherford was speeding at about 2.45am when she lost control of the vehicle, went airborne, and crashed into the home.

No injuries were initially reported until hours later, when family members began removing items from the crash site and found the body of Mr Young.

Ms Rutherford’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment on the indictment issued by the Shelby County district attorney’s office.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Milwaukee Bucks basketball star killed after woman crashed into his home, police say