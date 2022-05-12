Millionaire mansions burn as wildfire rips through California’s Orange County

Posted on May 12, 2022 0

At least 20 homes have been destroyed by a fire that has ripped through a neighbourhood in Orange County, California.

Approximately 900 homes remained under evacuation orders on Thursday (12 May) as crews continued to work to contain the blaze.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned just under 200 acres, destroying several multimillion-dollar properties. No injuries were reported.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said that such dry vegetation meant that fires such as this can spread much more easily.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Millionaire mansions burn as wildfire rips through California’s Orange County