Military plane crash – live: Four reported dead in California after aircraft goes down

Naval Air Facility El Centro (US Defense Department)

A military aircraft has crashed in California’s Imperial County killing four people who were on board, according to reports.

The plane came down in Imperial County near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, around 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and more than 150 miles east of San Diego, says The Los Angeles Times.

Rescuers are searching for a fifth person who was onboard the aircraft, according to dispatchers.

The crash was confirmed by Naval Air Facility El Centro, which is around 30 miles from the crash site.

“NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78. Installation, federal fire and Imperial County Fire Department are responding,” stated Naval Air Facility El Centro’s Facebook page.

Aircraft belonged to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, says FOX5. The downed aircraft belongs to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, a spokesperson with the aviation unit confirmed to FOX5. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is an aviation unit of the United States Marine Corps.

