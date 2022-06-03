Military members collapse during cathedral guard of honour

Two members of the military guard of honour collapsed while they waited to welcome members of the royal family and other guests to the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The two military personnel – one from the Royal Air Force Regiment and the other from the Royal Marines – appeared to lose consciousness while lining the steps up to the Great West Door of St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning.

(Henry Nicholls/PA)

The member of the Royal Air Force, who was stationed to the far left of the door, fainted and fell flat on his back on the steps before regaining consciousness.

The other man, who was standing closer to the Great West Door, momentarily appeared to lose consciousness approximately 20 minutes later, stumbling on the top steps before regaining his balance and being taken under the columns of the cathedral.

(Daniel Leal/PA)

Both were able to be escorted on foot away from the steps, despite stretchers being brought out.

It was a very warm and sunny day in London, with temperatures hovering at around 20C (68F) at the start of the service at 11am.

