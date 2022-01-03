Miley Cyrus Not Letting A Wardrobe Malfunction Stop Her New Year's Eve Show Is The Kind Of Energy We Need In 2022

Every now and then Miley Cyrus takes over the stage to offer fresh proof that she has always been that bitch. On Friday night the singer-songwriter performed at and hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami. The show which she co-hosted with Pete Davidson was a major highlight on NBC. And just when she was in the middle of her popular song ‘Party in the USA’ she had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction as her top began to slide off.

Upon taking notice, Miley flung the top aside, turned around, and went backstage. All this while seamlessly singing the song without skipping a beat. When she emerged on stage again, she was wearing a chic red coat with no top underneath. Now that’s a pro move and it’s a lesson we need to take with us going into 2022.

Of course, the internet is obsessed with how coolly she handled the mishap.

Miley weaved a little joke about the incident right there during the performance saying “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” references her song lyrics. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson decided to show off his chest too in solidarity with the singer.

Miley responded to comments about the wardrobe malfunction by explaining that she “loved every second” of it.

Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second! 🖤 https://t.co/FVKiCaGECD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2022

“Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” she said at the end of the concert.

