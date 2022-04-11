Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish files for divorce from Billy Ray after nearly 30 years of marriage

Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 30 years of marriage, according to reports.

On Monday, it was reported by TMZ that the film producer, whose real name is Leticia Jean Cyrus, filed divorce papers in Tennessee last week.

According to the court documents viewed by the outlet, Tish cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, with the 54 year old reportedly claiming that she and Billy Ray have not lived together for more than two years. TMZ reported that Tish has asked the court to equally distribute all marital assets.

In addition to Miley, the couple, who married in 1993, also share children Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Braison, 27, and Brandi, 34, while Billy Ray also has son Christopher Cody, 30, with ex Kristin Luckey.

The latest divorce proceedings mark the third time that divorce has been filed in the pair’s relationship. The country music singer first filed for divorce in 2010, while Tish previously filed for divorce in 2013.

At the time, Billy Ray, speaking through a representative, told US Weekly that the couple had begun attending couples’ therapy.

“We both woke up and realised we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways,” he said.

According to TMZ, the last time the couple was seen together in public was in 2020, while the outlet notes that Billy Ray was noticeably absent from holiday photos and videos posted to social media by the family.

Tish and Billy Ray exchanged vows in their living room in Franklin, Tennessee, with Miley later following in their footsteps during her own 2018 marriage to Liam Hemsworth. The couple later finalised their divorce in January 2020, with the 29-year-old Wrecking Ball singer recently describing the marriage to her The Last Song co-star as a “f**king disaster”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish files for divorce from Billy Ray after nearly 30 years of marriage