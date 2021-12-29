Mikel Arteta to miss Man City game after testing positive for Covid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the Premier League game with Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid, the club have confirmed.

The Spaniard, who also contracted the virus in March 2020 prompting the shutdown of football at the start of the pandemic, is now isolating.

A club statement read: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”

More follows…

