Mike Tyson has urged Tyson Fury to avoid hanging up the gloves any time soon.

Fury defeated Deontay Wilder last month to retain the WBC heavyweight title, making it back-to-back stoppage wins over the American following their initial, controversial draw.

The result kept Fury unbeaten at 31-0-1, with a potential unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk ahead of him – or a long-awaited all-British clash with Anthony Joshua.

But the ‘Gypsy King’ has also mentioned the possibility of stepping away from boxing instead.

Either way, former heavyweight champion Tyson has encouraged Fury, 33, to make the most of his prime.

“Keep on winning, brother, keep on winning,” Tyson told Reuters. “He’s the lineal champion. He’s the man who beat the man.

“He is heavyweight boxing, period. He is, nobody else.

“Ask anybody except for Usyk: Who is the heavyweight champion? Usyk might even say it’s Fury.

“Keep fighting, make money, stack your money up, and call it a day.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Mike Tyson urges Tyson Fury not to retire and ‘keep on winning’