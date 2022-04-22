Mike Tyson claims homeless are being hunted by wealthy people

Posted on April 22, 2022 0

Former boxer Mike Tyson has claimed that homeless people are being hunted by the rich.

Tyson made the comments during an appearance on Joe Rogan‘s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Tyson told Rogan that he “really believes” the theory.

“They pick these homeless people off the streets…stick them in one of these special hospitals, [then] they take them from the hospital, all drugged up, take them to these large estates… ‘let’s hunt'” Tyson said.

Source Link Mike Tyson claims homeless are being hunted by wealthy people