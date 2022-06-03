Mike Tindall wears wife Zara’s hat and jokingly compares jubilee fashion to ‘Starburst’ flavours

Mike Tindall is seemingly having a blast during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The retired rugby star, 43, showed off his festive jubilee attire as the four-day celebration continued at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast host attended the morning service with his wife Zara Tindall, where the two were seen joking with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After the service, Mike took to Instagram to share a smiling picture of himself dressed in the morning suit and the same pink fascinator worn by Zara, 41.

“#platinumjubilee hats day 2! Fav so far! What colour do you think tomorrow will be???” he captioned his post.

He then shared another image of his wife dressed in a vibrant pink coat as she posed with her cousin Princess Eugenie, who wore a striking orange dress for the occasion. Mike poked fun at their rainbow-coloured fashion in his Instagram caption, writing, “When you combine your favourite Starbursts!! 2 world class ladies!! #starburst #platinumjubilee”.

Members of the royal family gathered inside the cathedral for the thanksgiving service to honour the Queen’s 70th year on the throne. While the 96-year-old monarch was not in attendance after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their return for their first royal engagement since they left the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated in the second row from the front behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester during the thanksgiving service. The 37-year-old duke was next to Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, while Meghan was next to Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto.

At one point, Harry was spotted laughing with Eugenie’s husband Jack and grinning towards the other royals – most likely Zara and Mike Tindall – seated across the aisle. Afterward, Harry and Meghan joined the Tindalls and cousin Peter Phillips for a chat on the cathedral steps.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal. The couple, who were married in 2011, are parents to three children – Mia Grace, eight; Lena Elizabeth, three; and Lucas, one.

