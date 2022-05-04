Mike Myers teases the potential of a fourth Austin Powers film

Mike Myers has teased the possibility of a fourth Austin Powers film.

The comedian played the titular Powers in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Myers was asked whether or not an Austin Powers Four was in the works, 20 years after the last installment.

While the comedian said he “would love to do” another movie for the hit spoof spy comedy franchise, he added: “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist.”

When the hosts said Myers’ response felt “like a confirmation”, he joked: “It was a non-confirmed confirmation confirmation.”

The actor’s latest project, comedy series The Pentaverate, in which he plays eight different characters, is set to release via Netflix on Thursday (5 May).

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the show is a “comedy event series”, and answers the question: “What if a secret society has been influencing world events for the greater good since the Black Plague?”

Mike Myers in the trailer for ‘The Pentaverate’

Although the Austin Powers funnyman has continued to sporadically appear in film and TV throughout the last decade, including in 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody and as host of The Gong Show, The Pentaverate represents Myers’s first project as a creator since 2008’s The Love Guru.

The Pentaverate releases on Netflix on Thursday 5 May.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Mike Myers teases the potential of a fourth Austin Powers film